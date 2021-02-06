Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Financial Contrast

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93% EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64%

This table compares Crown Castle International and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 12.12 $860.00 million $5.69 28.52 EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 17.40 $121.66 million $4.98 29.27

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 5 9 0 2.64 EastGroup Properties 0 7 2 0 2.22

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $175.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $133.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Crown Castle International pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Crown Castle International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

