Crust (CRU) Price Hits $9.46

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00024103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

