Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,489 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.14% of Cryoport worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

