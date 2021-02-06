CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $373,029.57 and approximately $30,944.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 247.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.51 or 0.01171309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.81 or 0.06409879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015309 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.