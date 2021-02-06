Cryptocean Hits Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.15 million and $5,776.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.01125480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.40 or 0.06466319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

