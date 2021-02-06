CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 98.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 5,294.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $136,031.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00072391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043461 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

