CryptoPing Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $62,253.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00181803 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063524 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00231249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048168 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

