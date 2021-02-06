CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.99. 136,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

