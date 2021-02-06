Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Cube has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $57.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cube has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

