CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 40% This Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $1.41 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,889,298 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

CUDOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

