Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 58,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 121,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, a financial technology company, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

