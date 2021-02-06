CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE CURO opened at $16.71 on Friday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $683.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,701. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

