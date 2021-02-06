Curve DAO Token Trading Up 29.6% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $682.74 million and approximately $496.53 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,427,317,093 coins and its circulating supply is 215,626,053 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.