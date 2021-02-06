CustomContractNetwork Price Tops $0.0000 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $27,329.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 95.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00393358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

