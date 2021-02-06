CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $7.61 million and $2,572.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00243676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010962 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009375 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,271,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,271,375 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

