Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $43.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $45.00 million. Cutera reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $141.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.40 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CUTR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

