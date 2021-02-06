cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,069.42 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,069.42 or 0.12847434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $50.69 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

