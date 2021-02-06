CyberMiles Reaches Market Cap of $7.74 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $1.86 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00394952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,485.70 or 1.00068706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00030730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001706 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.