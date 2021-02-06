DA Davidson Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $15.83 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

