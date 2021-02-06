DAEX (DAX) Tops One Day Volume of $14,243.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $14,243.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

