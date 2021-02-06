Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $259.20 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.01188588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.39 or 0.06241236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,822,804,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,822,804,800 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

