Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.84. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 761 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

