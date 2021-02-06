Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 5.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

