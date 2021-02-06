Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 7.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average of $220.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.