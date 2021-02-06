DAOBet Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $450.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.32 or 0.01150120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00466495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002866 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006657 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.