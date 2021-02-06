Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

