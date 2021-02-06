Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $916.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.51 million and the lowest is $885.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $859.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,484 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 943.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

