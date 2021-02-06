Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $842.94 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $120.45 or 0.00303320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $842.94 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $864.64 or 0.02177420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,961,546 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.