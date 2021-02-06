DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $318,115.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, DATA has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $318,115.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATA Token Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

