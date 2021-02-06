DATA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,813.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. DATA has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $294,813.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.01177547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.49 or 0.06195200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014531 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.