Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0289 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.01211520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.13 or 0.06531939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00052367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

