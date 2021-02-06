Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 410.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Datadog worth $291,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Datadog by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after acquiring an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of DDOG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,627 shares of company stock worth $230,171,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

