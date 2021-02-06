Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Datum has a market capitalization of $896,983.36 and approximately $113,986.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 43% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01166253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.28 or 0.06424120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.