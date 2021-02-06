Datum (DAT) Trading Up 50.8% Over Last Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $933,938.76 and $171,123.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.01168201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06402814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

