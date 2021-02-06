Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 26,608 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.