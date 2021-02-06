DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.