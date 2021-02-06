DECENT (DCT) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 9% lower against the dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $499,083.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00241598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

