Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $849,756.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $849,756.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

