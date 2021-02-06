DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $130,263.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.80 or 0.00685739 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00039757 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,802,587 coins and its circulating supply is 54,243,537 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

