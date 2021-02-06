DeepOnion Price Hits $0.10 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $335,034.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018798 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,419,262 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.