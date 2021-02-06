DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0952 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $157,480.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00018742 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,419,619 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

