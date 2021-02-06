Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,213 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $309.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.34 and a 200 day moving average of $239.46. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $313.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

