DEEX Trading Down 30.4% Over Last Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One DEEX token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEX has a market cap of $159,655.70 and $629.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

