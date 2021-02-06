DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.80 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.80 million and $693,823.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00011556 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063038 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048330 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

