Degenerator (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Degenerator token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00291617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003194 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $921.87 or 0.02284945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.