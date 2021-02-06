Degenerator Reaches One Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00303275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003136 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $808.28 or 0.02089014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.