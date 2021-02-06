Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $79.61 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,855,307 shares of company stock valued at $133,486,928 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

