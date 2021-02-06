Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 118,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,855,307 shares of company stock worth $133,486,928 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

