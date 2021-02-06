Delphy Market Capitalization Reaches $303,229.85 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $303,229.85 and $65,533.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01192183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.35 or 0.06276542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.