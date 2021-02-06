Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

